What is Deepika Ghose, IPL mystery girl of Virat Kohli's RCB, up to now? Check out her latest glamorous photos

Photo via Deepika Ghose's Instagram

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is all set to begin this month. In a 2019 IPL match of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL's mystery girl Deepika Ghose had gone viral and she hasn't looked back since. A choreographer by profession, Deepika can often be seen attending RCB's IPL games.

Deepika Ghose first became popular while cheering for her favourite team Royal Challengers Bangalore during an IPL match in 2019. Later fans called her the ‘RCB girl’. Now, her Instagram bio also reads the same.

Since going viral on the internet by the moniker of IPL's 'Mystery girl' and 'RCB girl', Deepika has become quite popular on social media. Deepika boasts more than 320K followers on Instagram.

The RCB girl Deepika Ghose is a content creator, stylist, dancer, and choreographer by profession. Before her shot to fame, Deepika had also worked with L’Officiel India. She was also the Fashion Editor at Noblesse India.

Deepika often shares pictures of her photoshoots with various brands on Instagram.

After Deepika went viral in 2019, she also penned a long note on social media saying that her life hasn't been the same after she became famous. She had also expressed her disappointment at how she is now seen only as an RCB fangirl.

With all the attention she received, Deepika took to Instagram to speak about the moment she was spotted and what it has led to ever since.