Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: BSEB Inter result to release soon, check websites, pass percentage

File Photo

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is likely to release the Class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Science Result soon on the official website. For the past week, more than 13 lakh students are waiting for their BSEB Intermediate Result to release. The last exam was conducted on February 11 and BSEB, usually, declares the intermediate exam results within a month after conducting the exams.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Date and time of result

The Bihar Board 2023 Result is likely to release today or later this week. BSEB is yet to receive an official date for the same.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: When were the results released last year?

In 2022, BSEB Class 12 Results were released on March 16. Following past trends, the result is expected to be released soon on the official website.

Online websites to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

www.results.biharboardonline.com

www.biharboardonline.com

www.bseb.in

www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

www.seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Who will announce the BSEB Class 12 Result?

The BSEB Class 12 Results will be announced by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor who will also be announcing other details including pass percentage, toppers' names, their schools, and scores.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Pass Percentage

To pass the exam, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in all subjects.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the updates regarding Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023.