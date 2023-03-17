Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'

Kajol and Ajay often share photos giving a glimpse of their house to their fans on Instagram. Take a step inside Ajay Devgn and Kajol's luxurious Mumbai home.
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for more than 2 decades and have built a great life for themselves and their two children - Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. The couple who got married in 1999, lives in a swanky Mumbai bungalow named 'Shivshakti'. A two-storeyed house, Ajay and Kajol's abode is majestic and equally luxurious.
1. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home living room, bedroom
Ajay Devgn and Kajol have a spacious living room with white sofa sets, whitewashed walls, and white curtains. The bedroom, on the other hand, is monochrome with a black diwan.
2. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home wooden staircase
The stairway is the highlight of the house. Kajol often poses for photos on the beautiful wooden stairway. Just adjacent to the stairway are hanging bulbs which give the space a very modern vibe.
3. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home walk-in closet
A walk-in closet with doors padded with brown cushions and an elevator to get to the area from the other floor - the Devgns have a knack for keeping the area where they dress up, and look chic!
4. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home quarry-themed backyard
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's bungalow has a quarry-themed backyard with stoned walls on all sides.
5. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home drawing room
A comfortable seating space with easy-to-move armchairs and a large open window overlooking the greenery outside give this space the perfect relaxing vibe.
6. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home entrance verandah
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's home also has a verandah at the entrance where Kajol often enjoys a hot cup of tea or coffee and poses happily for the photos.
7. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home entrance
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's home has white as its most dominant colour with a lot of wooden work. Large wooden-framed windows and doors featuring mirrored glasses look picture-perfect.
8. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home gym
Like most celebrities, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's bungalow too comprises a fully equipped home gym to stay fit and exercise as their busy schedule permits.