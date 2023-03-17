Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'

Kajol and Ajay often share photos giving a glimpse of their house to their fans on Instagram. Take a step inside Ajay Devgn and Kajol's luxurious Mumbai home.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for more than 2 decades and have built a great life for themselves and their two children - Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. The couple who got married in 1999, lives in a swanky Mumbai bungalow named 'Shivshakti'. A two-storeyed house, Ajay and Kajol's abode is majestic and equally luxurious.

