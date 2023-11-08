Watch: Ratan Tata once refused to attend an event organised by King Charles due to...

Headlines

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

WC 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios: Australia reach semis; New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in 3-way battle

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Delhi chokes on smog as AQI remains in 'severe' category, Greater Noida most polluted in NCR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

8 top saree looks of Nita Ambani

List of records broken by Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

8 Hollywood stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Three of Us movie review: Avinash Arun's moving drama contains acting masterclass from Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Ratan Tata once refused to attend an event organised by King Charles due to...

Today, we will tell you an anecdote about Ratan Tata where he refused to attend a ceremony where King Charles, then-Prince Charles, was to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award. The reason for Ratan Tata's absence from the event was explained by Suhel Seth in an interview.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ratan Tata is an industrialist and philanthropist who is known as one of the greatest names in India's history. Ratan Tata is not only known for his business acumen but also for his inspiring lifestyle and philanthropic work. Born in 1937, Ratan Tata is one of the most revered and admired entrepreneurs in the world. 

Today, we will tell you an anecdote about Ratan Tata where he refused to attend a ceremony where King Charles, then-Prince Charles, was to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Many are aware that Ratan Tata is a lover of animals and is also a big supporter of animal rights. We are telling you this because it was the very reason that Ratan Tata actually didn't attend an event arranged by King Charles.

The reason for Ratan Tata's absence from the event was explained by Suhel Seth in an interview with a YouTube channel. Suhel Seth said that he reached London in February 2018. However, he was surprised to see that he got 11 missed calls from Ratan Tata telling him that he wouldn't be able to attend King Charles' event. 

Speaking about the reason behind it, Suhel Seth said Ratan Tata had told him that one of his dogs, Tito, had fallen sick. Ratan Tata was adamant that he couldn't leave his dog like that and so Suhel Seth informed King Charles about Ratan Tata's absence. 

He said, "That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on a stable course."

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dogsdayout_in)

Ratan Tata's love for dogs is quite evident, especially through his social media channels. Ratan Tata also has a special kennel built for stray dogs at the Global headquarters of Tata Group in Mumbai. 

READ | Anant Ambani dons 3.26 carat diamond panther Cartier brooch with 6 emeralds, 453 unique diamonds; its price is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Voting for 20 seats in phase 1 today, 60,000 security personnel in place

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE