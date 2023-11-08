Watch: Ratan Tata once refused to attend an event organised by King Charles due to...

Today, we will tell you an anecdote about Ratan Tata where he refused to attend a ceremony where King Charles, then-Prince Charles, was to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award. The reason for Ratan Tata's absence from the event was explained by Suhel Seth in an interview.

Ratan Tata is an industrialist and philanthropist who is known as one of the greatest names in India's history. Ratan Tata is not only known for his business acumen but also for his inspiring lifestyle and philanthropic work. Born in 1937, Ratan Tata is one of the most revered and admired entrepreneurs in the world.

Today, we will tell you an anecdote about Ratan Tata where he refused to attend a ceremony where King Charles, then-Prince Charles, was to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Many are aware that Ratan Tata is a lover of animals and is also a big supporter of animal rights. We are telling you this because it was the very reason that Ratan Tata actually didn't attend an event arranged by King Charles.

The reason for Ratan Tata's absence from the event was explained by Suhel Seth in an interview with a YouTube channel. Suhel Seth said that he reached London in February 2018. However, he was surprised to see that he got 11 missed calls from Ratan Tata telling him that he wouldn't be able to attend King Charles' event.

Speaking about the reason behind it, Suhel Seth said Ratan Tata had told him that one of his dogs, Tito, had fallen sick. Ratan Tata was adamant that he couldn't leave his dog like that and so Suhel Seth informed King Charles about Ratan Tata's absence.

He said, "That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on a stable course."

Ratan Tata's love for dogs is quite evident, especially through his social media channels. Ratan Tata also has a special kennel built for stray dogs at the Global headquarters of Tata Group in Mumbai.

