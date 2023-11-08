Anant Ambani dons 3.26 carat diamond panther Cartier brooch with 6 emeralds, 453 unique diamonds; its price is...

While both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were dressed to the nines, what caught netizens' attention was Anant Ambani's diamond brooch from the luxury brand Cartier.

Just a few days back, Isha Ambani hosted the grand launch of the luxurious Jio World Plaza where the entire Ambani clan was in attendance. Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani's youngest son was also seen at the event with his fiance Radhika Merchant. While Radhika Merchant looked stunning in Monique Lhuillier’s strapless velvet cocktail dress, Anant Ambani chose to wear a classic all-black bandhgala.

Anant Ambani wore an all-black bandhgala for the Jio World Plaza launch event, however, he accessorised his look with a stunning brooch featuring a panther in white gold with 6 emeralds, 21 onyx spots, and 453 unique diamonds.

As per Cartier's website, the 3.26-carat brooch is priced at US$1,86,000 on the brand's official website which makes the price of this Panther Cartier brooch in Indian currency Rs 1.55 crore (approx).

Now, speaking about Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant's look, the stunner wore a strapless, velvet cocktail dress with a deep V-neck, mikado drops waist bubble hem, and crystal bow embroidery. Made in the USA, the dress is part of Monique Lhuillier's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Radhika Merchant’s sister-in-law Shloka Mehta also wore a dress designed by Monique Lhuillier.

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America’s foremost designers. Celebrities that have donned Monique Lhuillier-designed dresses include Priyanka Chopra, Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, and others.

