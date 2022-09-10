Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

WATCH: Nitin Gadkari shares video featuring Akshay Kumar to show importance of 6 airbags

Highlighting the need of six airbags in the car, the video shows Akshay Kumar narrating the importance of airbags in the car.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

WATCH: Nitin Gadkari shares video featuring Akshay Kumar to show importance of 6 airbags
Photo: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared a video of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar promoting the importance of six airbags in cars amid the heightened spotlight on the significance of seat belts and airbags in automobiles. The video has Akshay Kumar describing why a car needs six airbags while highlighting the significance of airbags.

 

In a scene where a father is saying goodbye to his daughter after her marriage in a car that has a sunroof and a high-tech audio system, Akshay Kumar, who is portraying a policeman, claims that the vehicle only has two airbags. The advantages of having six airbags in cars for safety are also discussed in the video.

"Thank You Akshay Kumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable. We`re committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation," said the Minister on Twitter. Three videos describing the importance of road safety have been released by the Minister's Twitter handle.

READ | Remain 'Apple' of your parents' eyes: Delhi Police gets in on iPhone 14 buzz with viral road safety post

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has discussed the value of six airbags in automobiles numerous times. Gadkari has stated that the ministry is seeking to make six airbags mandatory in all vehicles.

"The same manufacturers put 6 airbags when they export those cars. Then why do you put only 4 airbags in Indian cars? Don`t our lives have any values? An airbag costs only Rs 900 and when the number increases, the cost will only come down," the minister said recently. He has also made it clear that seat belts will be made mandatory for the occupants in the rear seat in cars.

READ | City of California declares September 17 as 'Squid Game Day'

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.