WATCH: Nitin Gadkari shares video featuring Akshay Kumar to show importance of 6 airbags

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared a video of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar promoting the importance of six airbags in cars amid the heightened spotlight on the significance of seat belts and airbags in automobiles. The video has Akshay Kumar describing why a car needs six airbags while highlighting the significance of airbags.

In a scene where a father is saying goodbye to his daughter after her marriage in a car that has a sunroof and a high-tech audio system, Akshay Kumar, who is portraying a policeman, claims that the vehicle only has two airbags. The advantages of having six airbags in cars for safety are also discussed in the video.

"Thank You Akshay Kumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable. We`re committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation," said the Minister on Twitter. Three videos describing the importance of road safety have been released by the Minister's Twitter handle.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has discussed the value of six airbags in automobiles numerous times. Gadkari has stated that the ministry is seeking to make six airbags mandatory in all vehicles.

"The same manufacturers put 6 airbags when they export those cars. Then why do you put only 4 airbags in Indian cars? Don`t our lives have any values? An airbag costs only Rs 900 and when the number increases, the cost will only come down," the minister said recently. He has also made it clear that seat belts will be made mandatory for the occupants in the rear seat in cars.

