Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, recently performed a puja seeking God's blessings before the upcoming Indian Premier League. After spending two seasons with Gujarat Titans, he returned to Mumbai Indians in a mega all-cash trade deal worth Rs 15 crores. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the team captain.
The Mumbai Indians shared a video in which Pandya was seen setting up a mandir, offering sweets to the God and hugging everyone. The head coach Mark Boucher also performed a good luck ritual by breaking a coconut. Pandya had suffered an injury during the ODI World Cup and underwent a recovery process at the NCA before training for the IPL in Baroda.
चला सुरु करूया #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/XBs5eJFdfS— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 11, 2024