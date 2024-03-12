Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Twitter
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, recently performed a puja seeking God's blessings before the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 08:34 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@mipaltan
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, recently performed a puja seeking God's blessings before the upcoming Indian Premier League. After spending two seasons with Gujarat Titans, he returned to Mumbai Indians in a mega all-cash trade deal worth Rs 15 crores. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the team captain.

The Mumbai Indians shared a video in which Pandya was seen setting up a mandir, offering sweets to the God and hugging everyone. The head coach Mark Boucher also performed a good luck ritual by breaking a coconut. Pandya had suffered an injury during the ODI World Cup and underwent a recovery process at the NCA before training for the IPL in Baroda.

 

 

