WATCH: Computer Science graduate speaking fluent English seen begging on Varanasi ghat, video goes viral

A video of a woman begging on the ghats of Varanasi is going viral these days. What makes it special is that the woman identified as Swati who was seen begging at Assi ghat speaks fluent English and is a Computer Science graduate. This viral video was posted by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student Sharda Avanish Tripathi on Facebook.

Netizens were obviously curious to know what led this well-qualified woman to reach this pathetic condition? The woman has been living on the ghats of Varanasi for the past three years. In the video, the woman opens up about herself saying that she hails from South India and has been married.

The woman's ordeal began when during the delivery of her baby, the right side of her body got paralysed. And it was then that she was thrown out of the house. Having no place to go the woman has been living on the ghats of Varanasi for the past few years.

The woman is seen urging people to help her get a job. Her ordeal came to light after a Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student, Sharda Avanish Tripathi interviewed her. It is said that Swati eats whatever locals in Varanasi give to her and sleeps near the ghats.

"This woman living at Assi Ghat is Swati, a graduate in Computer Science. After giving birth to a child, the right side of her body got paralysed. She came to Varanasi three years ago and is staying here ever since. She does not need rehab but needs financial independence. She does not want money from anyone but wants a job. Swati can do typing and other computer-related work. She is fluent in English and well-mannered. Swati deserves a better life, please try to help her," the video caption read.

The video shared by the BHU student went viral on social media, racking up more than 58,000 views. Swati's heartbreaking story has left netizens in tears. Many shared the video with hopes that someone would help her get a job. Swati also mentions that some people think that she is mentally ill but in reality, she is completely healthy. She knows how to operate a computer and use softwares.