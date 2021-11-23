Watch: Student unwilling to get out of bed carries mattress to classroom in viral video

Every student across the world can agree with the fact that waking up early for classes is very painful. Waking up in the morning has become even more difficult as physical classes have resumed, after over a year of online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attending the morning lecture in your classroom is not an easy task for many, especially if you are craving the comfort of your own bed and sheets. Reluctant to getting out of bed for an early morning class, this student comes up with a hilarious and crafty solution.

A student, who didn’t want to get out of bed for her morning lecture, decided to carry her own mattress to her classroom! The video struck a chord with students across the world and went viral on social media, leaving netizens relating hard to her morning struggle.

The short video uploaded on TikTok shows a female student carrying her mattress and bedding in a trolley inside the university campus, while dressed in a white sleeping gown and socks. The video was uploaded on TikTok by a user called Magda (@kapciaks).

The video was uploaded with the caption, “When you have a 9 am lecture but still want to stay in bed.” The student then takes the bedding and mattress to a classroom, makes her bed, and then sleeps in it while the teacher and students look at her stunned.

People loved the hilarity of the video as it went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. Many netizens were left amused with the creative problem solving of the girl, while some users called it the “lockdown effect”.