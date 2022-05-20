Watch: 80-year-old dadi performs deadlifts with ease, grandson can't believe

Screen grab

A video is going viral on social media that will leave you totally stunned as an elderly Indian woman was seen performing a deadlift, which is considered to be one of the toughest exercises for the back. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘punjabi_industry__’ and received over 3,100 views.

In the video, you can see a boy filming his 80-year-old dadi attempting to lift a barbell on the terrace. The weights look like they could be easily around 10-20kg.

The boy is left shocked that his grandmother could actually complete the fitness challenge that he jokingly gave her.

The elderly woman could be seen lifting the barbell all the way above her head and even holding it for a few seconds there comfortably. Her grandson then gets up and helps her put it down. In the end, the dadiji goes on for her day like doing a deadlift was no big deal for her.