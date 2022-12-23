Search icon
Vlogger gives tour of Thailand's condom-themed cafe, video goes crazy viral

Soham Sinha, a digital content creator, posted a video on Instagram that takes viewers on a virtual tour of this Bangkok cafe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: With the entire planet facing population boom due to a lack of family planning or safe sexual measures, a Thai cafe opted to promote the adoption of condoms while sipping coffee.  What's that, a condom cafe? Yes, that is the theme of THIS cafeteria, which is located in Bangkok, the country's capital. Soham Sinha, a digital content creator, posted a video on Instagram that takes viewers on a virtual tour of this Bangkok cafe. Watch the clip here: 

The now-viral Instagram video begins with statue dresses, Santa Claus' beard, a Christmas tree, hanging lamps, and flowers made entirely of condoms. The video also takes viewers on a tour of a condom-themed handicraft store that sells unique condom-carved products.

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, "Craziest cafe in the world! It is undoubtedly one of the quirkiest cafes in the world. The decor is colourful and it exudes pleasant energy. It reminds its guests about the importance of condoms and birth control. The interior comprises posters and visuals that employ jokes and lighthearted quotes to create awareness on topics like sex, family planning and more. Ask about the best part, the cafe also gives free condoms to its guests after their meals. AIMS to promote safe sex!"  

According to the post, Condoms and Cabbages, a unique condom-themed cafe, also serves Thai food, beverages, and ice cream.

Posted on December 19, the video has received 430,000 likes and many comments. “Itna bhi unique nhi bnana tha cafe ko ” reacted an Instagram user in the comments section of the video. “This is probably why our world population has risen up. Aadhi condom ki dukaan toh inhone hi khareed li" joked another. “Aree bhai bhai bhai” posted a third. “Population control project going wel,” reads a fourth comment.

