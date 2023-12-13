Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

Virat Kohli, known for his love of food, recently took to social media to share his culinary adventure trying mock chicken tikka with his fans.

Virat Kohli, a known food enthusiast, recently shared his excitement on Instagram after trying mock chicken tikka. He treated his followers to a glimpse of the enticing dish, showcasing his exploration into plant-based foods on December 13.

For those unfamiliar, mock meat mimics the taste and texture of animal-based meat using ingredients like jackfruit, banana peels, soy, and wheat isolate.

The popularity of mock meat is on the rise globally. In Instagram's trend report, 42 percent of surveyed Gen Z individuals expressed interest in trying plant-based meat.

Kohli's post featuring the mock chicken tikka could easily fool anyone into believing it's real chicken tikka based on the visuals alone.

Take a look:

Having previously favored non-vegetarian dishes like butter chicken, Kohli transitioned to a vegetarian lifestyle a few years ago due to his dedication to fitness. He even shared in a 2019 post that he feels healthier since adopting this change.

In India, mock meat is readily available, with brands like Blue Tribe offering these options. Kohli praised this brand in his post. Additionally, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have also delved into the plant-based meat industry with their brand, Imagine Meats.