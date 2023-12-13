Headlines

Meet IFS Ishita Bhatia, who failed several competitive exams, later cracked UPSC with AIR...

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

8 ways to remove lint from winter clothes

IPL Auction 2024: 5 overseas players CSK can buy

8 richest women in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

HomeViral

Viral

Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

Virat Kohli, known for his love of food, recently took to social media to share his culinary adventure trying mock chicken tikka with his fans.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli, a known food enthusiast, recently shared his excitement on Instagram after trying mock chicken tikka. He treated his followers to a glimpse of the enticing dish, showcasing his exploration into plant-based foods on December 13.

For those unfamiliar, mock meat mimics the taste and texture of animal-based meat using ingredients like jackfruit, banana peels, soy, and wheat isolate.

The popularity of mock meat is on the rise globally. In Instagram's trend report, 42 percent of surveyed Gen Z individuals expressed interest in trying plant-based meat.

Kohli's post featuring the mock chicken tikka could easily fool anyone into believing it's real chicken tikka based on the visuals alone.

Take a look: 

Having previously favored non-vegetarian dishes like butter chicken, Kohli transitioned to a vegetarian lifestyle a few years ago due to his dedication to fitness. He even shared in a 2019 post that he feels healthier since adopting this change.

In India, mock meat is readily available, with brands like Blue Tribe offering these options. Kohli praised this brand in his post. Additionally, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have also delved into the plant-based meat industry with their brand, Imagine Meats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This controversial love-drama of pan-India star caused couples to die by suicide, director had to change ending but...

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: What will happen to Rs 353 crore cash seized from Congress MP?

Pamper your lips with luxurious lip masks on Amazon

Meet the richest homeopath doctor in India, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE