Twitter
Headlines

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

8 health benefits of tomato

Batters with 10000+ runs in Tests and ODIs

8 effective ways to reduce risk of heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

India's highest-paid actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman; faced body shaming, quit films, moved to US, is now...

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

YouTuber Ryan Trahan's viral video, where he wears the Apple Vision Pro VR headset for 50 hours straight, has ignited discussions about the future of VR technology

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a daring and captivating experiment that has captured the attention of millions, YouTuber Ryan Trahan has successfully completed the challenge of wearing the recently launched Apple Vision Pro VR headset for an astounding 50 consecutive hours. Yes, you read that right.

Trahan's bold venture, chronicled in a video that has now garnered over 9.4 million views, showcases him seamlessly integrating the Apple Vision Pro into his daily life. From hitting the gym to ordering fast food and even preparing dinner, Trahan demonstrates the headset's capabilities in a variety of real-world scenarios.

The video has sparked widespread discussions among viewers, with some expressing amazement at the device's functionalities and others voicing concerns about the potential implications of widespread VR headset use in daily life. One witty viewer even dubbed the Apple Vision Pro a 'Matrix' gadget, expressing apprehension about a future where our reality is mediated through screens.

With over 9.4 million views on YouTube, the unconventional review has generated diverse reactions. Some viewers foresee a future where VR headset usage in public becomes as common as using phones, with one individual humorously noting, "Oh man, sometime in the future, people using VR headsets in public will be as common as phones." Another viewer emphasized the importance of experiencing the world through one's own eyes, stating, "Mate, you want to see the world, use your eyes, go exploring. I don't think it's worth it."

The 'Matrix' references continue in the comments section, with one user playfully rejecting the Apple Vision Pro as a 'Matrix' device, stating, "I would not get this Matrix device! No red or blue pill for me." Meanwhile, another viewer admitted to getting goosebumps while watching the video, remarking, "Awesome ending, goosebumps, me and my brother are analyzing our future society now."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination papers for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls today, leaves for Jaipur

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi's mega event in UAE ahead of inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, check full schedule

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE