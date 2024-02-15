Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

YouTuber Ryan Trahan's viral video, where he wears the Apple Vision Pro VR headset for 50 hours straight, has ignited discussions about the future of VR technology

In a daring and captivating experiment that has captured the attention of millions, YouTuber Ryan Trahan has successfully completed the challenge of wearing the recently launched Apple Vision Pro VR headset for an astounding 50 consecutive hours. Yes, you read that right.

Trahan's bold venture, chronicled in a video that has now garnered over 9.4 million views, showcases him seamlessly integrating the Apple Vision Pro into his daily life. From hitting the gym to ordering fast food and even preparing dinner, Trahan demonstrates the headset's capabilities in a variety of real-world scenarios.

The video has sparked widespread discussions among viewers, with some expressing amazement at the device's functionalities and others voicing concerns about the potential implications of widespread VR headset use in daily life. One witty viewer even dubbed the Apple Vision Pro a 'Matrix' gadget, expressing apprehension about a future where our reality is mediated through screens.

With over 9.4 million views on YouTube, the unconventional review has generated diverse reactions. Some viewers foresee a future where VR headset usage in public becomes as common as using phones, with one individual humorously noting, "Oh man, sometime in the future, people using VR headsets in public will be as common as phones." Another viewer emphasized the importance of experiencing the world through one's own eyes, stating, "Mate, you want to see the world, use your eyes, go exploring. I don't think it's worth it."

The 'Matrix' references continue in the comments section, with one user playfully rejecting the Apple Vision Pro as a 'Matrix' device, stating, "I would not get this Matrix device! No red or blue pill for me." Meanwhile, another viewer admitted to getting goosebumps while watching the video, remarking, "Awesome ending, goosebumps, me and my brother are analyzing our future society now."