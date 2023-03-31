Viral video: YouTuber MrBeast gives new car to waitress as 'tip', attracts mixed reactions from netizens

Phot via Mr Beast's Instagram

YouTuber MrBeast has been going viral for a few days for his trending video on Instagram. In the video, MrBeast claimed to gift a waitress at a restaurant a brand-new car wrapped with logos promoting his various business ventures. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has a total of 139 million subscribers and is the most-followed YouTuber in the world.

As for the viral video, MrBeast could be seen asking the waitress, Amy, about the largest tip she ever received to which Amy responded saying $50.

MrBeast then asked her, "Has anyone ever tipped a car?" as he handed Amy the keys of a black Toyota vehicle.

MrBeast then brings Amy outside and shows her the brand-new car he was going to give her. His chocolate company's Feastables emblem can be seen imprinted on the side of the car.

The 42-second video can be viewed on Instagram and was uploaded on Monday and has more than 11 million views on it. Netizens have also commented on the video. While some have appreciated MrBeast for his actions, others thought it to be uninspiring.

"I love watching MrBeast's videos because he always finds new ways to give back to the community," one user wrote, while another said, "Keep up the amazing work!"

There were others who thought the video was uninspiring and wrote, "Stop being nice; no one cares. I know you just do it for the views. Just let people in Africa lose their homes, shoes, and food. Stop helping people. It's seriously messed up."