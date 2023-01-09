Search icon
Woman dances on K3G’s hit song ‘Yeh ladka haye Allah’ while riding a bicycle; WATCH viral video

In the viral video, the girl is dancing to the song ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’, which was filmed on Kajol, while riding a bicycle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Dance videos often get viral on social media platforms within no time and this is one of the main reasons why people who are eager to gain views and followers on social media keep on posting dance videos and reels.

One such dance video that has grabbed the attention of social media users is of a girl dancing on a popular song from Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. But there is a twist as the girl is dancing while riding a bicycle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the viral video, the girl is dancing to the song ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’ which was filmed on Kajol. The girl is dancing while she is riding a bicycle on the road. The girl is sporting a salwar suit with bangles and other jewellery.

The video was uploaded by an Instagram account called iamsecretgirl023 with the caption “Ye ladka Haye allah”.

The video has now gone viral and netizens are praising the girl for dancing so well while riding a bicycle. Lauding the girl’s talent, users wrote, “Awesome cycle dance”, “This talent will make you a big star one day”.

