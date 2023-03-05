Search icon
Viral video: Girl’s sensuous dance on Katrina Kaif’s Kamli Kamli sets internet on fire, watch

Video of a girl showing her sizzling dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Kamli Kamli’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Dhoom:3 has now gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Viral Video: Dance videos on popular Bollywood songs are a rage on social media platforms these days. We know that Bollywood songs are popular not only in India but in other parts of the world too and that’s the reason why people from different parts of the world are now sharing their dance videos on Bollywood songs.

Many dance videos go viral on Instagram and other social media platforms and now video of a girl showing her hot and sexy dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Kamli Kamli’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Dhoom:3 has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neha Raghu (@neharaghuwanshi69)

In the viral video, the girl is wearing a sports bra and a hot pant and her dancing skills are without doubt extraordinary. The video has been shared on Instagram by a user Neha Raghuwanshi. The video has become very popular as it has received around 2 lakh likes so far. Social media users are heaping praise on the girls in the comments section.

Few weeks ago, the video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral on the internet. In the video, Ayesha can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywoood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’.

