Viral video: Two men exchange punches inside Delhi metro, internet reacts

In yet another unfortunate incident for Delhi Metro, the capital city's primary transportation system has found itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This time, a video capturing a brawl between two men inside a metro car has surfaced, casting a shadow on the image of the widely used public transit system.

Kalesh b/w Two man inside Delhi metro over Push and Shove for seat

The video, initially shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) under the handle "Ghar ka Kalesh" earlier this week, quickly gained traction. The footage shows two men engaged in a physical altercation, with unclear motives behind their dispute. As the video progresses, a few passengers can be seen attempting to intervene and stop the fight.

The viral video prompted a flurry of reactions, with numerous retweets and comments from users expressing their dismay over the incident and criticizing the behavior exhibited within the metro. One user took a sarcastic approach, saying, "The thing about Delhi I love the most is that it's 1400 KMs away from my home."

Another user directed their frustration towards the authorities, tweeting, "@DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC can we please have some discipline onboard the metro? Please find and fine these local jobless people."

Expressing exasperation, a third user commented, "This is frustrating," while a fourth called for action, stating, "Strict action should be taken."