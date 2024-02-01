Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

How Opposition reacted to FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

10 best Indian war movies ever made

Tips to prevent cotton clothes from fading 

8 most useful excel keyboard shortcuts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram by user @gopalak_jay has gone viral, capturing the endearing moment of a cow cuddling and comforting a toddler.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world filled with heartwarming moments, a recent video shared on Instagram has captured the attention and affection of viewers worldwide. The clip, posted by user @gopalak_jay, showcases a touching interaction between a gentle cow and an adorable toddler, leaving viewers with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaynti l (@gopalak_jay)

The video, which has garnered a staggering 294,000 likes, begins with the heartening sight of a cow cuddling and comforting the little girl. The genuine connection between the two beings is evident, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and innocence.

Instagram users quickly flooded the comments section with expressions of delight and admiration. One user exclaimed, “This is so mood-lifting,” highlighting the positive impact such heartwarming scenes can have on one's emotions. Another user couldn't contain their excitement, posting, “OMG, it is so cute,” encapsulating the sentiment shared by many who watched the endearing clip.

A third user pointed out the beauty of the relationship portrayed in the video, commenting, “So cute! Beautiful relationship.” The power of social media to evoke love for unexpected connections was emphasized by a fourth user who admitted, “Instagram has made me love cows.”

Expressing a desire for more of such heartwarming content, a fifth user wrote, “I wish I could see these types of clips every day.” The overwhelming positive response underscores the universal appeal of videos that showcase the deep bonds that can form between humans and animals, bringing joy and smiles to people across the globe.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials

Meet top TV actress, who wasn't popular in school, got married at 16, became mother at 17, divorced at 18, now earns...

Tina Gada Explains the Distinct Roles of UX and UI Design in Enhancing Digital Experiences

Google posts $307 billion revenue in 2023, spent billions of dollars to lay people off

How Opposition reacted to FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE