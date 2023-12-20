Headlines

Viral video: Russian tourist faces harassment at Jaipur's petrol pump, police take action

A Russian tourist faced harassment at a Jaipur petrol pump, documented by her Indian friend and YouTuber 'On Road Indian.'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

In a recent incident in Jaipur, a Russian tourist found herself at the center of harassment by an employee at a local petrol pump. The tourist, identified as Viktoriia, was traveling with her Indian friend, a Delhi-based travel vlogger known as 'On Road Indian' on YouTube. The unsettling incident unfolded as the petrol pump attendant filled petrol into their two-wheeler.

The entire incident was captured on camera by the vigilant YouTuber, who promptly started recording upon noticing the mistreatment of his Russian companion seated behind him. The video, shared on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), showcases the content creator questioning the petrol pump staff about the inappropriate behavior.

The YouTuber demands the employee to summon their manager and asserts that the worker had touched Viktoriia multiple times. The Russian tourist revealed that, initially, she dismissed the first two instances, but on the third occurrence, she was certain of the inappropriate touching. The content creator challenges the petrol pump staff, asking, "Would a sorry fix everything?" Meanwhile, the employee claims he did not touch her intentionally and apologizes for the incident.

Viktoriia, feeling violated, suggests filing a police complaint. After a while, the police arrive at the scene, and the Indian vlogger provides a detailed account of the situation. The police officer instructs the employee to apologize, which he does. Additionally, Viktoriia requests the officer to record the man's name for future reference in case of any similar incidents.

According to the content creator, the incident unfolded on November 7 during their Rajasthan tour. "After eating food in a restaurant, me and Viktoriia took our bike and went to a nearby fuel station to get some petrol for our motorbike. At the time, we were unaware that something would change our Rajasthan tour from this point," he stated.

The YouTuber acknowledged a delay in sharing the video, explaining, "This video is more than two weeks late, as due to some technical issues, Rajasthan tour videos were found corrupt in the camera later. We tried very hard to recover them, and so it took us some time." He added that he "felt ashamed" after the incident.

