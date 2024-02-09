Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

Commuters at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai united to rescue a man trapped under a local train.

In a heartwarming incident at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai, commuters joined forces to save a man trapped under a local train. A bystander captured the entire episode on video and shared it on Reddit, showcasing the incredible teamwork and quick thinking of the people involved.

NAVI MUMBAI | Commuters Push Train to Save Man Trapped Under Wheels At Vashi Station. The commuters at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station took a step ahead to save a man trapped beneath the wheels of a suburban train. #viralvideo #vashi #spirtofmumbai pic.twitter.com/7BKY1H08RJ — (@Rajmajiofficial) February 8, 2024

The 41-second clip depicts a determined crowd gathered near the front of the train, with individuals strategically positioned to push against the heavy coach. Their combined strength was focused on tilting the train just enough to free the trapped man. The Reddit user, Cat_Of_Culture, who uploaded the video, initially described the chaotic scene as people pushing randomly. However, as their efforts became more organized, the group successfully rescued the man.

An update from the Reddit user reassured concerned social media users that the man suffered only minor injuries during the incident. Another Reddit user, claiming to be on the same train, mentioned that the man had a sprained ankle but was otherwise in stable condition.

The online community responded with praise, with comments like "well done, guys," "you all are heroes," "well done, people," and "impressive." The collective effort of the commuters in this challenging situation highlighted the power of unity and quick action.