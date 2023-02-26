Search icon
Viral Video: Pakistani girl’s sexy belly dance on Lat Lag Gayee burns the internet, watch

In the video, the Pakistani girl can be sen showing off her sensuous belly dance skills on hit bollywood numbers ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ and ‘Zara Zara’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Viral Video: Pakistani girl’s sexy belly dance on Lat Lag Gayee burns the internet, watch
Pakistani girl shows off her belly dance moves

Pakistani dance videos are a rage on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms these days. The trend of Pakistani videos going viral on social media started after a Pakistani girl shared a video of her dancing on popular Bollywood number Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja.

Now, a dance video of a Pakistani girl is grabbing the attention of the netizens. The young girl in the video is drawing praise from the netizens for her hot and sexy dance moves. In the video, the Pakistani girl can be sen showing off her sensuous belly dance skills on hit bollywood numbers ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ and ‘Zara Zara’.

Watch the viral video here

The video has gone viral on the internet within no time. The captivating style and killer moves of the girls have left everyone stunned.

The girl is wearing a spaghetti top and trousers and she is dancing superbly on the hit Bollywood songs. The video has been shared on Youtube and it is now getting viral in India too.

India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
