Viral: Video of land rising abruptly above water in Haryana leaves netizens dumbstruck

In a shocking incident, which was captured in a video a piece of land in Haryana can be seen rising over a water body after the heavy downpours. The video has gone viral on social media. The video shows a submerged ground rising suddenly, leaving onlookers shocked.

The 1.58-second video begins with a piece of land rising abruptly from under the water. The person recording the video on his phone is heard expressing shock at the unusual sight.

People in the background are heard saying in Haryanvi that the bizarre incident might have happened after rainfall in the area. The exact location of the incident is not known yet.

"This is a new experience. This is amazing. The land is rising on its own. We have no idea what is happening," the men in the clip can be heard saying as they show the vast area where the ground has risen.

The video which was shared on Facebook has gone viral, garnering more than 6.1 million views and over 61,000 likes. The clip has left social media users stunned, with many speculating the reason behind the strange occurrence.

Though it is not clear what triggered such an occurrence, netizens are putting up their own theories. While some said that the land rose due to the tectonic activity, others debated that it was due to methane trapped in the earth.