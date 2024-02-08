Twitter
Viral video: Man's attempt to approach hyena goes awry as animal clamps down on his legs

Viral video showcases a man's dangerous encounter with a wild hyena, reigniting debates on keeping exotic animals as pets.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

In a recent viral video circulating on the internet, a man's ill-fated attempt to interact with a massive hyena has ignited a wave of concern and criticism regarding the keeping of wild animals as pets. The footage captures the dangerous encounter as the hyena clamps its jaws onto the man's leg, prompting desperate pleas for help.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soner Şeylan (@sonseylan)

The video, which has amassed over 78,000 likes and numerous comments, has become a focal point for discussions on the inappropriate nature of keeping exotic animals in domestic settings. Despite the disturbing scenes, social media users have widely shared the video, with some even making light of the unfortunate incident.

Comments on the video reflected a mix of concern and sarcasm, emphasizing the need for responsible behavior around wild creatures. One user warned against the attempt to tame a hyena, stressing the importance of leaving such animals in their natural habitats. Others took a more humorous approach, sarcastically commenting on the man's apparent lack of intelligence in trying to interact with a wild hyena.

Among the comments, one user quipped, "Too much smartness," while another expressed a more serious tone, stating, "You will break a leg in an attempt to show smartness." A third user emphasized the distinction between a pet dog and a hyena, stating, "It's not a pet dog that you're trying to pet, it's a hyena."

The fourth user succinctly captured the overall sentiment, writing, "This is scary omg." 

