Twitter
Headlines

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

US threatening sanctions to tear New Delhi away from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

Meet woman who topped class 12, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IPS at 22 without coaching, got married to...

JDU issues three-line-whip to its MLAs ahead of Feb 12 Bihar floor test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

9 motivational quotes by Jennifer Aniston 

8 foods to enhance stamina naturally

India's record in Under-19 World Cup finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

Hyderabad resident Robin Zaccheus discovered a worm crawling in a Cadbury chocolate bar purchased from a local store, sparking outrage on social media.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  1. In a disturbing incident, a man hailing from Hyderabad was left horrified after discovering a worm wriggling inside a bar of Cadbury chocolate purchased from a metro station in the city.

Identified as Robin Zaccheus, the dismayed consumer took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to express his dismay. Sharing a video of the contaminated chocolate along with the purchase receipt from Ratnadeep Retail store located at Ameerpet metro station, Zaccheus voiced his concerns.

"Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" Zaccheus wrote in his Friday post.

The alarming revelation quickly garnered attention, with numerous users flooding the comments section with messages of support and advice for Zaccheus.

"Raise a grievance to Cadbury team. Will come to collect the sample and investigate," one user advised.

"Sue them and claim compensation," urged another.

"Consult a good lawyer and file a case in the proper court, you may get a higher amount compensation. Compare the company's similar case compensations domestically as well as in other countries," suggested a third user.

The incident has sparked concerns among consumers regarding the quality control measures of popular food brands and the potential health risks associated with contaminated products

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Atif Aslam says singers today depend on auto tune for overnight success: 'Ab logon ko...'

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

'Good job dude': Ishaan Khatter wins hearts for not leaving mom's hand after rumoured girlfriend Chandni pulls him away

DNA TV Show: Imran Khan’s party overperforms in Pakistan elections

JDU issues three-line-whip to its MLAs ahead of Feb 12 Bihar floor test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE