Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

Hyderabad resident Robin Zaccheus discovered a worm crawling in a Cadbury chocolate bar purchased from a local store, sparking outrage on social media.

In a disturbing incident, a man hailing from Hyderabad was left horrified after discovering a worm wriggling inside a bar of Cadbury chocolate purchased from a metro station in the city.

Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today..



Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards? @DairyMilkIn @ltmhyd @Ratnadeepretail @GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/7piYCPixOx — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 9, 2024

Identified as Robin Zaccheus, the dismayed consumer took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to express his dismay. Sharing a video of the contaminated chocolate along with the purchase receipt from Ratnadeep Retail store located at Ameerpet metro station, Zaccheus voiced his concerns.

"Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" Zaccheus wrote in his Friday post.

The alarming revelation quickly garnered attention, with numerous users flooding the comments section with messages of support and advice for Zaccheus.

"Raise a grievance to Cadbury team. Will come to collect the sample and investigate," one user advised.

"Sue them and claim compensation," urged another.

"Consult a good lawyer and file a case in the proper court, you may get a higher amount compensation. Compare the company's similar case compensations domestically as well as in other countries," suggested a third user.

The incident has sparked concerns among consumers regarding the quality control measures of popular food brands and the potential health risks associated with contaminated products