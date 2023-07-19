Headlines

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

HomeViral

Viral

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Adorable little girl's dance to Vicky Kaushal's "Tere Vaaste" captivates with cuteness and boundless joy, spreading smiles and garnering popularity on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In this fast-paced and often chaotic world, moments of pure joy and innocence can be like a breath of fresh air. One such delightful moment comes in the form of an adorable dance video featuring a little girl grooving to the beats of Vicky Kaushal's hit song, "Tere Vaaste." This heartwarming video, shared on Instagram by Aadhyashree Upadhyay, a young girl and digital content creator with a knack for capturing delightful dance clips, has managed to capture the hearts of thousands. With her boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm, this little girl's dance moves exude an irresistible charm that is sure to leave viewers with a beaming smile.

As you press play on the video, you are instantly drawn into a world of innocence and pure joy. The little girl's carefree and uninhibited dance moves are a testament to the unbridled happiness that children often possess. Her radiant smile emanates an infectious positive energy that can brighten even the dullest of days. Observing her move to the rhythm, it becomes evident that dancing is not just an art form for her; it's a means of expressing her innermost emotions and boundless enthusiasm.

In this digital age, social media platforms like Instagram have become powerful tools for sharing creativity and connecting people from all walks of life. Aadhyashree Upadhyay's decision to share this heartwarming video proved to be a stroke of genius. The video quickly went viral, garnering an impressive 61,000 likes, and the numbers continue to climb as netizens share and reshare this touching moment with their friends and family.

The comment section beneath the video is a testament to the video's impact on viewers. Comments expressing adoration and awe fill the space, with words like "cute," "adorable," and "charming" frequently used to describe the little girl's performance. Among the heartwarming messages, one user exclaimed, "Wow, beta," showcasing the astonishment and appreciation felt for the girl's talent and charm. Another user simply summed up their feelings with, "so cute," echoing the sentiment of many who found themselves captivated by the young dancer's enchanting moves.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

Can diet cola, sugar free drinks cause cancer? Diabetes patients must keep away from aspartame, here's why

Meet Aparajita Singh, doctor-turned-IAS officer, who had fracture during UPSC preparation, bagged AIR 82

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE