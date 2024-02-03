Viral video: Leopards' deadly battle on tree leaves internet petrified, watch

Twitter
Headlines

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get 7-year jail for unlawful marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

10 healthy foods high in Vitamin K 

6 dry fruits you should avoid eating in the morning

Famous WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Leopards' deadly battle on tree leaves internet petrified, watch

A viral video capturing a dramatic confrontation between two leopards in a jungle has scared social media users.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of thick jungles, where the cover is dense and deception is an art, leopards, the apex predators, usually navigate the darkness alone, in stark contrast to the pack-hunting tendencies of lions. Known for their solitary and elusive nature, these big cats exhibit exceptional hunting skills, exploiting the natural cover to stealthily approach and ambush their prey.

Recently, a captivating video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a fierce confrontation between two leopards high on the tree. The intense battle escalated from the branches to the ground, with the big cats growling, scratching, and wrestling in a bid to establish dominance.

Shared on Instagram by user @big_cats_nature_photography just two days ago, the video has already amassed over 1.8k likes and a multitude of reactions. Netizens were quick to express their amazement, with some describing the spectacle as "magnificent." The comments section became a hub of diverse reactions, ranging from captivation to humor.

One user remarked, "Great video. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the people who recorded the video are so lucky." Another suggested, "Keep calm and listen to the roar," while a third marveled at the luck of the videographers, stating, "Wow, so lucky these people are to film this clip." The awe-inspiring roars of the leopards left an indelible impression, with one commenter exclaiming, "OMG, these roars will haunt us."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to be in one-day judicial custody as special court reserves order

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job to become a monk due to...

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Mukesh Ambani to invest big in Rs 33000 crore company, to get…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE