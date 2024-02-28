Twitter
Lake Mansarovar in Asia to Bahamas in North America: Beautiful pics of Earth from ISS go viral

Watch: Telugu actress Sowmya Janu hurls abuses at traffic home guard, rips his clothes, video goes viral

Meet actress who made debut in 2005, did 46 films in 19 years, then became OTT superstar, is called..

Viral video: IndiGo air hostess' heartwarming surprise for brother who joined same airline melts hearts

Meet woman whose husband has Rs 36690 crore net worth, but she hasn't bought new saree in 30 years, her own net worth...

A heartwarming video featuring an IndiGo air hostess, Riya Rajesh Deokar, surprising her brother Harsh, who recently joined the airline's technical team, has gone viral on social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

In a touching display of familial love, a recent video shared on Instagram by an IndiGo air-hostess has melted hearts across social media platforms. Riya Rajesh Deokar, a flight attendant with IndiGo, captured the essence of sibling bonds in a heartwarming video featuring her brother, Harsh, who works in the technical team of the same airline.

The video, titled "POV of a proud sister," begins with Riya warmly embracing Harsh as he steps onto the aircraft. Dressed in their respective IndiGo uniforms – Riya in her flight attendant attire and Harsh in ground staff attire – the siblings share a moment that encapsulates the pride and affection between them.

What makes the video even more special is the surprise Riya had planned for her brother. She presents Harsh with a heartfelt note and a thoughtful gift, showcasing her pride and support for his endeavors. It's revealed that Harsh recently joined IndiGo as an Associate Technician (Engineering), adding an extra layer of significance to the heartfelt moment.

Accompanying the video, Riya penned a touching caption: "From the Deokar family to the 6E family! I am so proud of my baby brother. I love you so much, congratulations." The post quickly gained traction on social media, with users flooding the comments section with praise for Riya's thoughtful gesture towards her brother.

The heartwarming video has since gone viral, amassing over 4.7 million views and an outpouring of heartfelt reactions. Users from around the world joined in to shower the sibling duo with well wishes and admiration for their close-knit bond.

"This is so sweet," remarked one user, while another exclaimed, "OMG, this is the best surprise!" A third user marveled, "This is next-level surprise," with a fourth simply stating, "I am just speechless."

