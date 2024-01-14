Viral video: Gorilla's terrifying proximity to jungle-exploring tourists stuns internet, watch

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

This Bollywood actor lost wife at 20, carried her body on shoulders, worked as tailor, now charges Rs 3 crore per film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

8 south Indian actors invited for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya 

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Gorilla's terrifying proximity to jungle-exploring tourists stuns internet, watch

In a captivating video shared by travel expert Cameron Scott on Instagram, tourists experience a close encounter with a Silverback Mountain Gorilla in the wild.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 08:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A recent video shared by travel expert Cameron Scott showcases a breathtakingly close encounter between tourists and a Silverback Mountain Gorilla in the wild.

In a captivating video posted on Instagram just four days ago, travel expert and content creator Cameron Scott shared a remarkable and awe-inspiring encounter between a group of tourists and a Silverback Mountain Gorilla. The video has since garnered over 9.2 million views, creating a buzz on social media platforms.

The footage begins with a group of tourists seated on the jungle floor, surrounded by lush greenery. Suddenly, a massive gorilla emerges from the bushes, strolling casually past the mesmerized onlookers. The awe-inspiring scene unfolds with the tourists laughing in excitement, clearly moved by the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Cameron Scott's Instagram caption accompanying the video reads, "Life-changing Silverback encounter, A moment my guests will never forget! A large Silverback Mountain Gorilla emerges mere feet away from my clients and proceeds to flaunt his majestic beauty off in a powerful yet graceful manner. These moments out in the wild are what it is all about, and we cannot be more grateful towards all the park rangers, trackers, and conservationists behind the scenes that make all of this possible."

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from Instagram users. One user humorously remarked, "Bro chose to ignore humans," while another expressed awe, saying, "Good lord I would have a heart attack - he's a beauty." Another commenter marveled at the gorilla's nonchalant attitude, stating, "He doesn't even care that you guys are there. Just walks right by you saying ‘Out of my way humans’. So so very cool."

Not everyone, however, seemed ready for such an up-close encounter. One user admitted, "I would have fainted. A beautiful and gorgeous animal, but I am not willing to try this for my heart's sake." Another simply marveled at the proximity, writing, "So close."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mother sold gold chain, father borrowed Rs 800 for bat; son Dhruv Jurel makes family proud with maiden India call-up

Lesbian couple from West Bengal gets married in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks for non-compliance with directions on...

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Indore

UP: Confectioners from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to make 45 tonnes of laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE