Viral video: Elderly woman's epic bhangra will make you say 'what a wow', watch

Not Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal; Mukesh Ambani is India's biggest debtor with a debt of...

Viral

Viral video: Elderly woman's epic bhangra will make you say ‘what a wow', watch

A video of an elderly woman breaking stereotypes with her energetic Bhangra dance moves has taken the internet by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

In a world where many associate old age with restricted mobility and limited activities, there are individuals who shatter stereotypes and showcase the vibrancy of life in their golden years. One such inspiring example comes in the form of an elderly woman who recently stole the show at an event with her incredible dance moves, defying societal expectations of what it means to age gracefully.

The heartwarming video capturing this remarkable moment has gone viral, and it features the spirited woman enthusiastically performing Bhangra to a catchy Punjabi song. Shared on the Instagram account @the.bhangra.lover, the video has garnered an astounding 743k likes, becoming an internet sensation.

Since its release, the clip has captivated the online community, amassing an outpouring of love and admiration in the comments section. Netizens were left in awe of the elderly woman's energy and talent, expressing their appreciation for her joyful performance.

One Instagram user shared, "This video made my day. So cute. Perfect dance be like," while another commented, "So adorable! This act definitely added more time and happiness in her life!" The positive reactions continued to pour in, with one user expressing a desire to watch the video repeatedly: "Jitti bar dekh le is video ko utni bar Or dekhni ki icha hoti hai."

The overwhelming sentiment echoed in the comments emphasized the beauty of breaking free from age-related stereotypes. One user poignantly remarked, "This is just beautiful..age cannot define your happiness ..just don't care and dance like no one is watching you."

