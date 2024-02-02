Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

In the ever-expanding realm of viral videos flooding social media platforms daily, one particular video featuring an eccentric eledrly man has captured the attention of netizens. In this footage, man, sporting traditional dhoti-kurta attire and casually puffing on a beedi, showcases a one-of-a-kind dance performance reminiscent of the popular "Murga Dance."

Feb 02, 2024

The video unfolds with man confidently stepping onto the DJ floor, beedi dangling from his mouth, before breaking into an unconventional dance routine. Onlookers, especially the women in the background, are visibly amused, with some even clapping and stopping to revel in the unexpected entertainment. The atmosphere around Tau's dance is filled with laughter and joy.

Despite the seemingly unorthodox nature of man's dance moves, it is evident from the video that he navigates the dance floor with surprising ease, suggesting a genuine passion for dancing that transcends any preconceived notions about his physical appearance. Unfortunately, details regarding the location of the video remain undisclosed.

Uploaded by Instagram user Vikas Kumar (@vikas_kumar107), the video has quickly gained traction, amassing over 353,000 views and being shared by 46,000 users. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with 19,000 likes and a plethora of comments expressing admiration for Tau's unique dance style.

One user, Seema, praises Tau, referring to him as "Dadaji" and commending his fantastic dance moves. Rashmi Sharma adds a touch of humor, describing the dance as a "wonderful drink worth Rs 70." Sudeep humorously suggests that someone must have "left uncle after starting his motor," while Sanju playfully imagines the consequences if man had danced similarly in school, quipping about potential teacher reactions.

The comment section is filled with users expressing their delight at man's performance, with one user humorously noting that man "looted the gathering."

