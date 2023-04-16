Viral video: Desi girl's hot dance to Kaanta Laga steals hearts online

screengrab

Viral video: Dances are always entertaining to watch. Many of us enjoy watching individuals and couples dominate the stage with their moves from the front row. And among these dances, there is always one that surprises people. Well, we all know the internet is full of videos of talented dancers, and one such girl's performance has piqued netizens' interest. So, a video of a girl performing an amazingly graceful dance while donning a sexy outfit has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on Instagram by user named Richi Sharma and you won’t be able to stop watching it.

With her captivating dance performance over the well-known song 'Kaanta Laga', Richi brought magic to the video. The upbeat music playing in the backdrop was making her sway. You shouldn't skip her captivating performance because of her fluid movements.

Over 300,000 people watched her sizzling dance after the clip was posted online. The woman's graceful performance astounded online viewers, who praised her in the comments area. The comments section is flooded with words like "incredible," "hot," and "sultry"

Reactions:

One user commented, "You just killed it, girl. Another person added, "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi. One of my fvr8s belly performers," a third person responded. "This was incredible. Outstanding job, " a fourth person said. In addition, a lot of individuals used emoticons for fire and love in their comments. What do you think about this video?