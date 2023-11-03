Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Bhojpuri beats inside crowded train, internet says 'jyada hogaya'

: A video of a girl confidently dancing to a Bhojpuri song on a crowded moving train is making waves on social media.

In an age where dance trends and spur-of-the-moment displays of creativity are on the rise, an intriguing video has taken the internet by storm. The footage captures a girl dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song within the confines of a crowded, moving train, while her fellow passengers look on in astonishment.

This eye-catching video was first shared on Instagram by a user known as Saheli Rudra and has gained an impressive following, with over 29,000 likes in just a few short days. The video showcases a woman dressed in a bold and confident outfit, complete with ripped jeans, who fearlessly demonstrates her dance skills in the midst of a packed train car. What makes this video even more fascinating is that it was the fellow passengers who took it upon themselves to document this extraordinary moment, causing it to quickly go viral on the internet.

The reactions to this unique display of talent have been quite diverse. While some viewers have commended the young woman for her self-assured performance, others have expressed reservations. One user commented, "I wish I had this level of confidence in life."

Another individual had a different perspective, stating, "Although many may judge this based on appropriateness and age, if we evaluate it from the perspective of performance, entertainment, confidence, and skill, I believe it deserves a solid 10/10. The girl is clearly enjoying herself, and her confidence is truly exceptional. I hope she takes her talents to a bigger stage."

In a lighter vein, another user added, "Hahaha, this takes it to the next level."

And, in a touch of humor, someone quipped, "I can't even do this in my dreams, lol."