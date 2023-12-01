Headlines

Viral video: Couple marries in moving train, social media reacts

A couple's unique wedding ceremony aboard a moving train has gone viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

In a wedding scene like never before, a video capturing a couple exchanging vows aboard a moving train has taken social media by storm. The footage, now widely circulated on various platforms, depicts the lovebirds joyfully exchanging varmalas (garlands) as fellow passengers surround them, becoming unexpected witnesses to this unique matrimonial journey.

The emotional bride, caught in the whirlwind of the moment, was seen embracing the groom after the exchange of auspicious garlands. Adding to the unconventional setting, the groom proceeded to tie a mangalsutra around her neck, eliciting cheers from the gathered crowd. However, no concrete details about the incident have been confirmed as of yet.

The video's viral spread prompted a flurry of reactions from social media users, with many expressing curiosity about the couple's decision to wed on a train. Amidst the comments, some took a light-hearted approach, with one user humorously suggesting, "Multi-purpose Indian Railways," while another quipped, "Budget kam hoga, warna plane mein karte (the budget must be limited, or else they would do it on a plane)."

Not all responses were lighthearted, though, as a segment of the internet voiced displeasure over the unconventional choice of venue. A comment on the video read, "Shaadi nahi, nautanki hai yeh (this is all drama)," capturing a more critical perspective.

As the video continues to circulate, the sentiment "This happens only in India" echoes in the online space, with one user humorously exclaiming, "Ab yahi bacha tha" (Now, this was the only thing left).

