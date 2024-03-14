Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Brave buffalo battles pride of lionesses in dramatic wildlife encounter, watch

A remarkable video from South Africa's Mala Mala Game Reserve captures the intense struggle between a lone buffalo and a determined pride of lionesses.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

A gripping video capturing the intense struggle between a lone buffalo and a determined pride of lionesses has emerged from the heart of the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa. Shared by Nic Nel, a seasoned professional guide, the footage offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the raw drama of nature's unforgiving battlegrounds.

Nel, who documented the heart-pounding scene, recounted the encounter with awe. "We spent the morning tracking a resident lion pride that calls this area home. We were lucky enough to find some of them quite early in the drive; three of the females, to be precise. They were all quite hungry and seemingly on the hunt. They stumbled upon a decent-sized bachelor herd of buffalo and the battle began," he described.

Despite facing relentless assaults from the lionesses, the courageous buffalo refused to surrender without a formidable fight. With sheer strength and determination, it fiercely defended itself against the relentless onslaught, employing its horns as formidable weapons against the cunning predators.

"One of the lions managed to get onto the buffalo's back and began biting at his spine while the other two took to his legs and hoped to snap his tendons and cripple him,” Nel narrated.

The harrowing confrontation unfolded over several grueling hours, marked by the buffalo's desperate calls for aid, which spurred its kin to rally in a bid to repel the relentless attackers.

“The fight went back and forth for hours. The buffaloes would keep running on trying to save their brother, and the lionesses would just move off for a moment and instantly come back. At one point, they even got the big buffalo on his back and tried eating him alive, but like true family, the other buffaloes refused to give up and rushed in again,” Nel detailed.

As the battle wore on, the tide inexorably turned against the beleaguered buffalo, as exhaustion and injury took their toll. Despite its valiant resistance, the buffalo succumbed to the lionesses' relentless assault, its back broken and tendons severed.

"As tired as lions were, they quickly called their little ones, and out of nowhere appeared seven cubs, all excited for a good meal. They immediately began biting and taking nibbles out of the buffalo's back, while their moms watched on and caught their breath,” Nel observed.

Since its circulation online, the riveting footage has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over 100,000 views. Wildlife enthusiasts have flooded the comments section with their reflections, underscoring the captivating yet unforgiving essence of the natural world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
