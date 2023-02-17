Viral Pakistani girl Ayesha once again rules the internet with new lip-syncing video, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: We've all seen the viral video of Ayesha, a Pakistani woman, dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. This dance video has been widely shared on social media, and many people have praised her performance. Now the 18-year-old girl is again ruling the internet as her fan page has shared yet another video of Ayesha that has grabbed eyeballs online. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down'. And without any doubt, the clip has gone epic viral within a few days of posting.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful brown sweater while lip-syncing to the catchy lyrics of the song.

The video has already received over 800,000 views and is quickly approaching the one million mark. People commented on Ayesha's simplicity in the video and how much they enjoy watching her Instagram reels. Many people also predicted that the song would go viral soon.

"Husn ki pari," wrote one user. "This is really cool," said one. "This is incredible," another person said. "Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable," a third Instagram user commented. Many people in the comments section used heart and fire emoticons to express their feelings about the viral video.