Viral: Disappointed Pakistani fan meme is now part of English vocabulary book

While memes have taken over social media users' communication language over the past few years, few of them have become highly popular so much so that official Police handles, corporates, organisations have started using them. One of the most popular among them is the 'disappointed Pakistani fan meme' when his reaction out of frustration to a dropped catch by Pakistan's Asif Ali during the game against Australia in the 2019 Cricket World took the world and especially the social media by storm.

It became a popular reaction/response to anyone and everyone's disappointment in any situation whether in cricket, or politics or movies and entertainment. Now, the man, Sarim Akhtar, himself shared a picture of the meme featuring in an English vocabulary book.

The meme, which is already so famous had earned another feather in its cap as the meme was used as a graphical representation to describe the meaning of the word, 'glared'.

Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book pic.twitter.com/ihkcMGosC2 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) August 17, 2021

The users on Twitter couldn't stop laughing after seeing the image, however, many thought it was photoshopped. But then Akhtar clarified it with the actual image from the whole page of the book 'Kips Vocabulary Book of English'.

He also said that he was not affiliated with the book or the publisher and it wasn't an endorsement of any kind.

"This turned out to be an actual book after all. Received it on WhatsApp. Publisher used my image w/o permission," Akhtar said in another tweet after finding out that the image was not fake.

"This is not an endorsement of any kind and I am not affiliated with either the publisher or the website that might have illegally PDF’d it," he added.