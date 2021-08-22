IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals post Chetan Sakariya's pic with 'jalebi, fafda'; pacer responds with TMKOC reference

Rajasthan Royals' social media is one of the popular handles especially on Twitter as they keep their fans and everyone on the platform engaged and entertained with witty reactions and hilarious memes. One of the merging stars of the franchise in the 2021 edition of the IPL, Chetan Sakariya has now followed into the footsteps of his side's social media team.

The Royals admin put a picture on Twitter on Saturday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan of Sakariya, who is from Gujarat, posing with the popular local delicacies of his state - jalebi and fafda. The admin posted the picture with the caption asking for Sakariya's address suggesting if they could share the same.

Sakariya came up with a hilarious response as the address he wrote was, "Powder Gully, Gokuldham Society." For the uninitiated, Gokuldham Society is the place where the residents live in the popular daily Hindi TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

In the serial, the main lead, Jethalal Champaklal Gada played by the actor Dilip Joshi, who is a Gujarati character is fond of these two delicacies and many times jalebi and fafda have become important plot points in some of the episodes of the 13-year old long-running show.

The 23-year old pacer from Saurashtra made his debut in the IPL in May this year and was proving to be one of the emerging stars of the 14th edition impressing one and all with his control and temperament. He took seven wickets in as many matches as his performance led to him getting selected in the Indian team for the Sri Lankan tour and played one ODI and two T20I matches taking three wickets in total.

Sakariya will be hoping to continue his form when the tournament resumes in the UAE next month from September 19.