Bumble becomes 'new LinkedIn' as man gets job interview on dating app

While most people search for their dream partner on dating apps, a Twitter user instead decided to pitch his match for a dream job.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

A Twitter user was fortunate enough to land a job interview on a dating app in the midst of widespread layoffs at large companies. While most people search for their dream partner on dating apps, a Twitter user instead decided to pitch his match for a dream job.

He even posted a screenshot of his chat with the hiring manager, which sparked online discussion. While many noted that the "age of layoffs" has caused people's priorities to change, others expressed that the dating website "is the new LinkedIn."

The now-viral screenshot shows that the conversation begins on Bumble with the other person telling Adnaan that they are HR representative for a startup. In the viral post, the text from other person reads, “Hahahaha. I'm in HR. Talent Acquisition at a startup. What about you?"

Adnan responded by stating that he was pursuing a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering and that he was pitching for a job in the message that followed. He wrote, “Maybe you can talent acquisit (sic) me in your startup,” Adnaan replied.  Unexpectedly, the other person asked about the jobs he was interested in rather than being startled by his approach.

Additionally, they questioned Adnaan about his graduating year from college. The other person wrote, “I was gonna ask what kind of jobs you’re looking for. LOL. Are you graduating this year?” Adnaan posted on Twitter a viral screenshot of this interaction along with the caption that reads, "You use LinkedIn for jobs. I use Bumble. Bro, we're not the same."

 

 

Later, he stated in the post's comments section that his actions had paid off and that he'll be attending an interview with the startup for a position. Adnaan posted,  “I’m interviewing here just finalizing the dates. Haha".

 

 

