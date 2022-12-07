UP woman loses savings in Ludo bet, forced to live with Pratapgarh landlord to pay off debt

Woman was addicted to gambling and lost a Ludo bet (Representational image)

In a bizarre bet made in Uttar Pradesh, a woman gambled away her life savings and eventually bet herself in a game of Ludo with her landlord. After losing the game, she started living with her landlord and her story went viral on social media.

The bizarre incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, where reports claimed that a woman addicted to gambling lost all her savings through online betting. Later, she indulged in a game of Ludo with her landlord and had nothing else to bet on but herself.

After losing the game of Ludo, the woman’s husband claimed that she started living with her landlord. After narrating the ordeal to her husband who used to work in Jaipur, he came back home and filed a police complaint against the landlord.

According to the reports, the woman called up her husband after losing the game and asked him to come back home, saying “Aakar likha padi kar lo (come back and clear the debt).” The husband immediately returned and filed a police case.

Meanwhile, the husband also claimed that even though his wife started living with the landlord after losing a game of Ludo, she is not ready to leave him. She said that she will continue to live with the landlord, despite the coaxing by her husband.

The couple has two children, and the incident was reported from the Devkali locality in Nagar Kotwali. The husband had gone to Jaipur six months ago and used to send his wife money, which she used to gamble away, according to the police complaint.

Now, the husband claims that her addiction to gambling has gone too far and she is not ready to leave the landlord, despite the fact that she started living with him after losing a bet. The police in the area are getting in touch with the husband and are trying to investigate the matter.

