Delhi MCD Election (Chunav) Results 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has managed to trounce upon the BJP in a tightly fought contest to end its 15-year-rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, crossing the majority mark of 126. As of now, the AAP has bagged 121 seats while it was leading on several others. The BJP, on the other hand, won in 96 seats, followed by the Congress at a distant third with seven seats. The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a coinfident BJP and a hopeful Congress.

Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. However, exit poll predictions show a landslide victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body. The BJP that has been ruling the civic bodies since 2007 had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 civic body polls, trouncing the AAP and the Congress. The AAP won 48 wards and the Congress 30. Earlier this year, the three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified by the Centre into MCD having 250 wards. The total number of wards was 272 under the three corporations.

