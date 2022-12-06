INDIA
MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a coinfident BJP and a hopeful Congress.
Delhi MCD Election (Chunav) Results 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has managed to trounce upon the BJP in a tightly fought contest to end its 15-year-rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, crossing the majority mark of 126. As of now, the AAP has bagged 121 seats while it was leading on several others. The BJP, on the other hand, won in 96 seats, followed by the Congress at a distant third with seven seats. The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a coinfident BJP and a hopeful Congress.
Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. However, exit poll predictions show a landslide victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body. The BJP that has been ruling the civic bodies since 2007 had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 civic body polls, trouncing the AAP and the Congress. The AAP won 48 wards and the Congress 30. Earlier this year, the three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified by the Centre into MCD having 250 wards. The total number of wards was 272 under the three corporations.
Here are the LIVE Updates on MCD Election Results 2022:
I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre & ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation: Arvind Kejriwal
Pulling ahead in a tightly fought contest, the Aam Aadmi Party looks on course to end the BJP’s 15-year rule at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with the latest trends showing that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has crossed the magic figure of 126, leading the BJP by over 25 seats. Read More Here
Arvind Kejriwal uprooted 15-yr-long Congress rule in Delhi & now the 15-yr-long (BJP) rule in MCD. It shows people of Delhi don't like politics of hatred, they vote for schools, hospitals, electricity, cleanliness & infrastructure: Pubjab CM Bhagwant Mann
People of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which Delhi CM indulged in corruption&betrayed them. I trust people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption & revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the 4th time: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta
The BJP has retained the Laxmi Nagar and Geeta Colony seats with a win for Alka Raghav and Neema Bhagat, respectively. The BJP has also won from Lajpat Nagar, Rohini-D and Siddharth Nagar.
#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show BJP leading on 110 seats, AAP on 100, Congress on 9, Independent 3 & NCP on 1.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/UhoqKCjAS3
BJP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has exuded confidence of emerging victorious in the MCD elections. Taking a swipe at AAP, which has decorated the party office in anticipation of its victory, Singh said, "The results will be out in an hour or two. Let's wait, we will not make big false claims like AAP and it's leader Manish Sisodia. Once the results are clear, not only the BJP office, entire Delhi will be decorated and celebrations will begin. We are hoping to win more than 150 (seats)."
For AAP, a clear victory in the MCD elections will be yet another example of its sway over Delhi and will also serve as a consolation since the exit polls have also predicted that the party's hopes of victory in the Gujarat assembly polls are likely to fail this time.
A defeat, which seems unlikely in the light of exit poll predictions, will, however, jolt the AAP that registered massive victories in Delhi assembly polls in 2015 and 2020.
The counting of votes will begin shortly. The AAP is hopeful that the exit poll trends will trun out right that it will ride the broom for a famous victory against the BJP, which has been ruling the civic body since 2007.
AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards. The poll by Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94. According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92. All three surveys have given the Congress around 10 wards or less, with Others getting 5-9.
Ahead of the counting of votes for the MCD polls, the BJP on Tuesday exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed a "landslide" victory as predicted by exit polls.
"We are expecting better results than what the exit polls predicted. These exit polls also show that people have rejected all the allegations leveled by the BJP (against AAP) and have voted for good work," Durgesh Pathak, AAP's MCD poll in-charge, told PTI.
The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The counting will be taken up across 42 centres set up across the national capital.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the people of Delhi after exit polls showed a clean sweep by the AAP in the municipal elections and also said the prediction for the party in Gujarat is a "positive sign". But the Aam Aadmi Party will wait for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election results to be declared before thanking the people of the national capital, he said.
Ahead of the counting of votes for the MCD polls, the BJP on Tuesday exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed a "landslide" victory as predicted by exit polls. The AAP leaders, who are in an upbeat mood after positive predictions, also claimed that the party will do better than exit poll trends.
The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, which if turn out right on the counting day, will end the BJP's 15-year rule in the powerful civic body. The results will also have ramifications beyond the politics of Delhi and will come as a shot in the arm for the AAP, which eyes national ambitions following its Punjab victory.
