Ukraine President Zelenskyy, wife brutally trolled for Vogue photoshoot amind ravaging war

Ukraine President volodymyr zelenskyy brutally trolled | Photo: Vogue

The first lady of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently posed for a photo shoot with Vogue which created quite a buzz on social media platforms. Netizens are enraged by the war-trodden country's president's appearance in the fashion magazine.

People have filled Twitter trolling the President and wife Olena Zelenska.

While one Twitterati wrote, "Massive amount of Ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky: let's have a vogue shooting".

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6 — Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022



Another said, "Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots?"

Why did we send 54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue?



You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots? pic.twitter.com/XV5rz0meME — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2022

America sending billions to Ukraine and their president posed up for Vogue photoshoots. Everything is funny. — Baby Bran (@BrandeeBella) July 27, 2022

While we send Ukraine 60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine.



These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers. pic.twitter.com/KXkOtTqw8g — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 27, 2022

Did taxpayer money fund Zelensky's Vogue covershoot?



Not a dime more for Ukraine. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 27, 2022

Zelensky is "fighting for his life" in Ukraine but has time to meet with Hollywood celebrities and corrupt politicians, preach about the need to transition to "green energy," and appear in Vogue magazine. Put the war on hold while I pose for photoshoots. It's always been a scam. — Matthew H (@MattH_4America) July 26, 2022

When your people are dying in a #NATO proxy war and you pose for Vogue you are not a leader, you are a morally bankrupt NATO-controlled parasite who sends his own people to death while dressing up & prostituting himself to Western warlords.#Zelensky #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/RdcUOQoKoh — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) July 27, 2022



