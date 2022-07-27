Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Ukraine President Zelenskyy, wife brutally trolled for Vogue photoshoot amind ravaging war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady gets heavy trolled for a photoshoot with Vogue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Ukraine President Zelenskyy, wife brutally trolled for Vogue photoshoot amind ravaging war
Ukraine President volodymyr zelenskyy brutally trolled | Photo: Vogue

The first lady of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently posed for a photo shoot with Vogue which created quite a buzz on social media platforms. Netizens are enraged by the war-trodden country's president's appearance in the fashion magazine. 

People have filled Twitter trolling the President and wife Olena Zelenska. 

While one Twitterati wrote, "Massive amount of Ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky: let's have a vogue shooting".


Another said, "Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots?"

 

 

 

 

 


Read: No Kashmiri Pandit left Valley in 2022, six killed by terrorists since 2020: MHA

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.