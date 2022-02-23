UFO sighting in Pakistan? Mysterious flying object hovers over Islamabad for 2 hours – WATCH

UFO sightings are rare in nature across the world and it is not yet completely proven that aliens exist in the universe, but whenever speculations arise of a potential sighting of an Unidentified Flying Object, the news spreads like wildfire.

A similar report emerged from Pakistan, from what netizens and bystanders are claiming to be a UFO sighting in the city of Islamabad. Seemingly clear footage of the incident was captured by a bystander, where an aircraft could be seen flying over the city.

The footage shows a mysterious flying object hovering over the city of Islamabad in Pakistan for nearly two hours, leaving experts and authorities baffled over the possibilities of what it could actually be. As per eyewitnesses, the flying object was hanging over the city in broad daylight.

The video footage of the incident has been uploaded on video-sharing site YouTube by a 33-year-old extraterrestrial enthusiast named Arslan Warriach, who reportedly spent two hours watching the triangular shaped object flying over the city.

The video had netizens wondering if it really was a UFO sighting or just a hoax, as many of the footage is available online. Due to the high-quality snapshots and clip of the sighting, many are being certain that this really was proof that aliens exist.

Further Warriarch wrote on his YouTube channel, “This is the longest recorded UFO sighting by a civilian on record, 13 mins of footage. I saw this when I was landing my drone, it hovered for over 2 hours at this spot when eventually it got dark and I couldn’t see it anymore.”

Warriarch further added, as per Times Now reports, “It was solid black and had no sharp edges. It wasn't reflecting too much light and no lights were emanating from it. I filmed it for over 12 minutes at different times, took dozens of pictures, and observed it for the best part of two hours.”