Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi drops new pic on social media, netizens say 'collector ma'am toh..'

New Delhi: Following the footsteps of big sister, Ria Dabi the newly appointed IAS officer is very active on social media. Just like her sister, she is often in the headlines for her personal and professional life. This time, Ria took to her official Instagram stories and shared a pic of herself during her field visit. In the picture, Ria is seen standing in front of dozens of villagers. Many women are sitting in front of her, and some men are standing nearby, listening to her. She appears to be informing the people of the village about something. However, if you look at the picture closely, you can see that she is in Alwar's Khairthal. Take a look here:

Ria Dabi is currently posted in Alwar. The IAS officer was earlier in the headlines as she conducted an inspection on the Tijara black, Alwar. Dabi suspended doctors and About Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers after suspecting negligence.

According to reports, Dabi went to inspect Rupbas with medical department officers, and the ASHA workers there were unable to produce survey reports. The IAS officer issued a show cause notice as a result of this.

Who is Ria Dabi?

Ria Dabi has been appointed Alwar's assistant collector and executive magistrate. Ria Dabi, 23, passed the UPSC exam in 2020 and was ranked 15th. Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's elder sister, got AIR 1 in the UPSC batch of 2015 and is now the District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Ria Dabi, like her sister, is a graduate of Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College.