Tiktok star accuses YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault, latter plans on pursuing 'defamation of character case'

On Tuesday, YouTuber Jake Paul, 24, issued a statement denying what he's calling a "manufactured accusation" of sexual assault made against him by TikTok star Justine Paradise.

Paul dismissed Paradise's claim as a grab for attention conveniently timed before his boxing match with Ben Askren. In his statement, Paul has mentioned that he will take legal action in response to the "defamation of character case."

"Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week," Paul said.

"Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more important, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct," he added.

For the unversed, in a 20-minute video shared last Friday on YouTube, TikTok star Paradise, 24, accused Paul of forcing her into having oral sex during a July 2019 social gathering at his Team 10 residence in Calabasas, Calif, even after she made it clear that she did not consent.

"One of those days, I was in the studio — some people were recording down there — and Jake pulled me into this little corner area in the studio and started kissing me," Paradise said in the video. "I was fine with that. I did think he was cute."

As per Paradise's claims, after Paul took her to his bedroom, he grew frustrated at her reluctance to engage in sexual intercourse and eventually forced her into having oral sex despite telling him "no" several times.

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," she said. "He knew I didn’t want to do anything with him because he said, 'If nothing is gonna happen, what's the point?' She then alleged that Paul forced her into oral sex.

That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay," she said.

Paradise said that she was "terrified" of going public but hoped her story could "save someone" in a similar position.