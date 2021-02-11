Headlines

This temple received such HUGE amount in donation that people got tired of counting cash

Rajasthan's Shri Sanwaliya Seth is also one such temple where devotees come in huge number and they donate money to the temple.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

We know Indians show big hearts when it comes to donate money for religious causes and huge donations are made in Indian temples everyday in the name of faith. Rajasthan’s Shri Sanwaliya Seth is also one such temple where devotees come in huge number and they donate money to the temple. The temple is situated near Chittorgarh. But on Wednesday (February 10) something unique happened at the temple as it received so much donation that people got tired of counting huge amount of cash received in donation.

It is to be noted that Wednesday was the first day of the two-day monthly fair of Shri Sanwaliya Seth and the temple authorities decided to open the donation box on this important day. When the temple authorities opened the donation box, they are surprised to see big piles of cash in addition to gold and silver. Several people were employed tp count the notes in the donation box but the pile of cash was so much that they got tired while counting.

After the conclusion of the counting on Wednesday, it was found that the donation box has Rs 6 crore 17 lakh 12 thousand 200 rupees. Apart from this, 91 grams of gold, 4 kg of 200 grams of silver were also present inside the donation box. The temple authorities said that remaining notes inside the donation box will be counted on Thursday.

Ratan Kumar Swamy, CEO of Mandir Mandal and District Collector Ratan Kumar Swamy, Chairman of Mandir Mandal Board Kanhaiyadas Vaishnav and other officials were present during counting to ensure there is no discrepancy in cash-counting.

