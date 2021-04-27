THIS Indian village has no COVID-19 cases - read how it was made possible

At a time when the whole country is reeling under the dangerous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a village in Madhya Pradesh named Chikhalar that has not recorded a single COVID-19 case as of now. Hard to believe, but true it is. And guess what? All credit for this goes to the women of the village.

The women of Chikhalar, a village close to Betul have taken it upon themselves to ensure a complete lockdown and prevent outsiders from entering the village to keep the residents safe from the COVID-19 virus.

The pictures of the women dressed in sarees and armed with sticks to ensure no one enters the village have emerged. As per media reports, these women have sealed all the boundaries of the village by putting a barricade of bamboo next to a poster that prohibits the entry of outsiders.

Not only this, but they are also monitoring all those coming on the state highway passing close to the village. According to women, they had to take this tough decision to save their village from the infection.

The people of the village also do not go out themselves and all the responsibilities for necessary work have been assigned to two youths of the village.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over five lakh, while the toll rose by 88 and the recovery count by 11,612 in the last 24 hours.