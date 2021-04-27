Lockdown in Gujarat: Night curfew in 29 cities - What’s allowed, what's not | Full list here

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led government in the state has decided to impose night curfew in 9 more cities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. The curfew will be imposed to other cities from 8 pm to 6 am”, said a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO). With the latest restrictions, nearly all major cities in Gujarat are under night curfew.

List of cities under night curfew:

HimmatnagarPalanpurNavsariValsadPorbandarBotadViramgamChhota UdaipurVeravalAhmedabadSuratRajkotVadodaraJamnagarBhavnagarJunagarhGandhinagarAnandNadiadMehsanaMorbiPatanGodhraahodBhujGandhidhamBharuchSurendranagarAmreli

Gujarat Night Curfew: What’s Allowed, What’s Shut

- Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls to remain closed- Auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens- Salon, spas and other amusement activities to remain shut down in all 29 cities.- All APMCs will be closed, except for those associated with vegetables and fruits.- Religious places across the state will be closed for public.- Public bus transport to operate with 50% capacity.- Maximum 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals allowed

It is to be noted that COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases. The COVID-19 toll in Gujarat jumped to 6,486 after 158 lost their lives due to infection on Monday.