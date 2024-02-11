Twitter
Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Big blow to England as star player ruled out of last three India Tests

WWE star Daria Berenato ties knot with fitness model Toni Cassano in intimate ceremony, beautiful pics go viral

This company will pay its employees Rs 62 lakhs for having kids, know why

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

Type 1 diabetes in children: Symptoms you should never ignore

Most wickets for India in single edition of U19 World Cup

5 films Irrfan Khan rejected, including four Hollywood blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

This engineer-turned-actor used to live in slums, slept empty stomach, made blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

This company will pay its employees Rs 62 lakhs for having kids, know why

The company announced that it will grant a substantial cash reward to its employees upon the birth of each child.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 05:07 PM IST

In an effort to address South Korea's plummeting birth rate crisis, the Booyoung Group, a prominent construction company based in Seoul, has unveiled a groundbreaking incentive scheme. The company announced that it will grant a substantial cash reward of 100 million Korean won (approximately $75,000 or ₹62,26,106) to its employees upon the birth of each child.

According to a CNN report, the initiative, outlined in a press release, underscores Booyoung Group's commitment to reversing the country's alarmingly low birth rates. 

The company pledges to disburse a total of seven billion Korean won to employees who have welcomed a collective total of 70 babies since the initiative's launch in 2021.

Notably, this unprecedented benefit extends to both male and female employees. Chairman Lee Joong-keun expressed his aspirations for Booyoung Group to be recognised as a proactive entity fostering childbirth and alleviating concerns about the nation's future.

Detailing the rationale behind the initiative, Mr. Joong-keun emphasized the company's endeavor to alleviate the financial burdens associated with raising children by offering direct financial assistance. Employees blessed with three children are granted a special choice, opting between a lump sum of 300 million Korean won (approximately $225,000) or rental housing if the government provides land for construction.

Booyoung Group's initiative comes amidst South Korea grappling with alarmingly low fertility rates. Statistics from 2022 revealed that South Korea recorded the world's lowest fertility rate of 0.78, a figure projected to plummet further to 0.65 by 2025, according to Statistics Korea.

The country's birth rate has been in a downward spiral since 2015. By December 2023, projections suggested a potential decline to as low as 0.59 by 2026, marking population levels reminiscent of the 1970s.

