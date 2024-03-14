'That stare' : Safari guide's close encounter with lion leaves internet scared, viral video

A recent viral video captures the heart-stopping moment when a safari tracker encounters a lion up close, prompting varied reactions from viewers.

In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a safari tracker had an unexpected encounter with a majestic lion, sending shockwaves through social media. The viral video, which has garnered over 21 million views on Instagram, showcases the tracker in a jeep, oblivious to the lion stealthily approaching from behind. As he turns, the lion looms directly in front, prompting a startled reaction from the tracker. The clip ends abruptly, leaving viewers gripped with anticipation for the full story.

Accompanying the post is a thought-provoking question: "What would you do?"

The footage has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, ranging from humorous to awe-inspired. One user humorously quipped, "What would I do? Shit in my pants." Another remarked on the lion's apparent confusion, stating, "Lion was like: What the hell are you doing there?"

Meanwhile, a third user expressed their excitement, dubbing the video "epic" and a personal favorite. Reflecting on the situation, a fourth commenter wittily noted, "He went lion watching but the lion was watching him."

Further adding to the amusement, a fifth user candidly shared, "This is when I shit myself and vomit all at once."

The captivating encounter serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wildlife and the thrilling experiences that await adventurers in the wild.