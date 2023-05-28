Tamil YouTuber Irfan’s car hits elderly woman while crossing road; probe underway after woman dies

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Irfan (File Poto)

A well-known Tamil food vlogger Mohaned Irfan ran over a 55-year-old woman while she was crossing the road in Maraimalai Nagar near Potehri in Chennai. The old woman died on the spot after the vehicle hit hr on Thursday at midnight.

According to several sources, Mohammed Azarudheen, 34, Sithalapakam was driving the car. He is a relative of Mohamed Irfan. They both were heading towards Chennai.

The tragedy occurred about 8.30 p.m. while the deceased, P Padmavathi, was coming from her daughter's house, according to the police. According to reports, Padmavathi worked at a private college in Kattankulathur.

A police investigation is ongoing after the driver was arrested for causing a fatality through negligence.

Irfan, who gained recognition by posting restaurant reviews in Tamil on YouTube, has a sizable fan base thanks to his 3.64 million-subscriber channel, "Irfan's View." Governor R N Ravi called him to a tea gathering at the Raj Bhavan upon his recent marriage.

The traffic investigation unit of the Tambaram City Police has detained Azharuddin and filed a charge under IPC Section 304(A) (death caused by careless driving).