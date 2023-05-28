Search icon
Tamil YouTuber Irfan’s car hits elderly woman while crossing road; probe underway after woman dies

With a total of 3.64 million followers, Irfan's channel "Irfan's view," which he started by posting restaurant reviews in Tamil on YouTube, has a sizable fan base.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Irfan (File Poto)

A well-known Tamil food vlogger Mohaned Irfan ran over a 55-year-old woman while she was crossing the road in Maraimalai Nagar near Potehri in Chennai. The old woman died on the spot after the vehicle hit hr on Thursday at midnight. 

According to several sources, Mohammed Azarudheen, 34, Sithalapakam was driving the car. He is a relative of Mohamed Irfan. They both were heading towards Chennai. 

The tragedy occurred about 8.30 p.m. while the deceased, P Padmavathi, was coming from her daughter's house, according to the police. According to reports, Padmavathi worked at a private college in Kattankulathur.

A police investigation is ongoing after the driver was arrested for causing a fatality through negligence.

Irfan, who gained recognition by posting restaurant reviews in Tamil on YouTube, has a sizable fan base thanks to his 3.64 million-subscriber channel, "Irfan's View." Governor R N Ravi called him to a tea gathering at the Raj Bhavan upon his recent marriage.

The traffic investigation unit of the Tambaram City Police has detained Azharuddin and filed a charge under IPC Section 304(A) (death caused by careless driving). 

Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
